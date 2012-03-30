* Argentina is the world's No. 1 soymeal exporter
* China's middle class wants less rice, more beef steak
* Argentina's 2011/12 soy fields hit by Dec-Jan drought
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Chinese demand for
Argentine soy-based animal feed will stay strong as the Asian
country's budding love affair with beef steak triumphs over its
own slowing economy, an Argentine official said on Fr iday.
Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal, used as
animal feed particularly in China, where a growing middle class
is shifting away from rice and toward a diet that includes more
meat even as the country's once-explosive economy moderates.
"Cattle ranching in China has an extraordinary future. The
question is which countries will provide the protein to feed
that cattle," Argentine Agriculture Secretary Lorenzo Basso told
reporters on the sidelines of a regional meeting of the U.N.'s
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Chicago soybean futures closed higher on Friday after
a figure for 2012 U.S. soybean plantings from that country's
Agriculture Department came in below expectations.
Despite recent market bullishness that saw soy at six-month
highs this week, traders are keeping a close eye on the economy
of key buyer China, whose slowdown is linked to the debt crisis
in its single biggest export partner, Europe.
"China is going through an enormous demographic shift toward
the middle and upper-middle class. Those people are demanding a
better diet, which means they want to replace the rice they eat
every day with meats," Basso said.
"So we do not believe there will be any restriction in
Chinese buying of soymeal," he added.
World grain prices should remain "very firm" over the near
term as demand from Asia exceeds forecasts and dry weather cuts
into supply, FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian told
Reuters on Mo nday.
Argentine soy production has been curtailed this season by
a six-week dry spell, related to the La Nina phenomenon, that
hit during the December and early January dog days of the
Southern Hemisphere summer.
"We had originally hoped for (a soy harvest of) about 50
million tonnes, but it will turn out to be 15 or 20 percent
less," Basso said. The government now expects 2011/12 soy
production of 44 million tonnes.
Basso said the season had been saved from disaster by
farmers who saw the drought coming and chose to plant late.
Those growers benefited from unexpected storms that hit the
country's vast Pampas grains belt in late January and February.
He declined to speculate on whether La Nina, caused by a
cooling of waters in the Pacific Ocean and which tends to cause
dryness in Argentina, would be a factor in the 2012/13 season.
"The world is going through climate change. When that
happens, even the best weather forecasters can be wrong," he
said.
While weather risk remains high, Argentina -- the world's
No. 3 soybean exporter and No. 2 supplier of corn -- is sure to
remain a key provider as demand for food and animal feed is set
nearly to double by 2050, according to the United Nations.
Grains exporters with operations in Argentina include
Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata
, Noble and Louis Dreyfus.