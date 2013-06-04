* Exporters lower promised protein content in contracts
* Argentine growers focus on soy with high yields, lower
protein
* Lower soy protein could make U.S. meal more competitive
(Adds context comparing Argentine soy protein to that of
Brazil, U.S.)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 4 Soymeal animal feed from
No. 1 world supplier Argentina could lose some of its edge to
U.S. suppliers due to a fall in protein content of soybeans
grown in the South American country, farmers and traders said on
Tuesday.
Argentine exporters have revamped their contracts to reflect
what they call an "irreversible" fall in the protein of soybeans
grown in the country. Meal made from the beans is used to feed
cattle throughout Europe and as far away as China, where a
fast-growing middle class has discovered a taste for beef.
The trend is likely to put downward pressure on the price
of Argentine meal and make U.S. meal more competitive, growers
and traders said.
Argentine soy has long had lower protein compared with its
top two competitors - the United States and Brazil. Lack of crop
rotation in Argentina's vast Pampas farm belt and a recent
concentration of flood/drought years have contributed to this
trend.
The lower protein content also comes from the emphasis that
Argentine farmers have put on a single variety of soy that
focuses on increasing yields at the expense of protein.
"During the last years we have seen a steady reduction of
the protein content in Argentine Soybeans. At this stage we
believe these changes have become irreversible," said a
statement issued by Argentina's Ciara grains industry chamber.
"We have been facing restrictions as an industry on our
capacity to deliver a steady 47 percent protein soybean meal as
specified in the present standard contractual terms," the
chamber said.
To reflect actual protein content in Argentine "Hipro
Soybean Meal," CIARA associates agreed to lower the protein
content terms of their standard contracts to 46.5 percent, the
statement added.
Minimum protein content in the contracts was moved at the
start of this month to 45.5 percent from 46 percent.
"The industry will probably try to put downward pressure on
prices now that lower protein levels have been acknowledged,"
said David Hughes, who manages thousands of hectares of land in
Argentina's main farm province of Buenos Aires.
To keep up with demand as world population reaches toward
nine billion, the United Nations says global grains output must
increase by 70 percent by 2050.
This has placed strong emphasis on increasing yields, but
the nutritional value included in soymeal is important as well,
as Asia's demographic shift toward the middle class is stoking
demand for steak, pork and poultry, requiring protein-rich
livestock feeds.
YIELDS UP, PROTEIN DOWN
Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil, used in the
booming international biofuels sector, as well as the No. 3
supplier of soybeans.
The country has embraced genetically modified (GMO) plant
technology as a way of increasing harvest size. Protein content
of new varieties of beans has been a secondary concern even
though this is an important factor when judging the quality of
soymeal.
Buenos Aires farmer Hughes' lack of crop rotation, as
Argentine growers plant more soy instead of wheat and corn to
avoid the export curbs the government places on those two crops,
is another trend that goes against high soybean protein.
A source at a major trading company with operations in
Argentina confirmed that the country is seeing a structural
reduction of the protein content of soybeans.
"This points to lower prices going forward for Argentina
soymeal," said the source, who asked not to be named.
"One reason for the reduction in protein is the increase in
extreme weather we've seen, going more frequently from floods to
drought and back again," the source said. "Another is the new
genetically engineered yield-oriented soy varieties are lower on
protein content, even though yields are higher.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Tim Dobbyn)