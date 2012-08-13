BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Leading global soy supplier
Argentina will approve Monsanto's genetically modified Roundup
Ready 2 soybean seeds this week in a bid to continue boosting
crop production, a top government agricultural official said on
Monday.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and the top
supplier of soyoil and soymeal. It is also the leading global
exporter of biodiesel, which is made from soyoil.
"Today I'll be signing the government resolution to approve
Roundup Ready 2 soy," Agriculture Secretary Lorenzo Basso said.
The resolution will have to be published in the government's
official gazette to take effect, and Basso said this would
happen in the week ahead.
Roundup Ready 2, developed by global seed giant Monsanto Co
, is already being planted in Brazil, the world's
second-biggest soy producer.
Argentine farmers embraced the original Roundup Ready seeds
in the 1990s, helping turn soy into the country's top crop. But
Monsanto never patented the technology in Argentina and it led a
years-long legal battle to try to charge royalties.
Tensions have eased since then and earlier this month, a
Monsanto executive in southern Latin America praised the
government's support for biotechnology and its "clear policies
to protect intellectual property."
Two weeks ago, Argentina approved the use of a new variety
of GM corn developed by Dow AgroSciences and Monsanto.
A drought in the recently concluded 2011/12 crop year
slashed soybean output to 40.1 million tonnes, far below the
record 52.7 million tonnes produced in the 2009/10 season.