(Adds market context, color)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES May 2 Ships are lined up in
Argentine ports to export 1.4 million tonnes of soybeans, mostly
to China and none to the United States despite rumors of
U.S.-bound shipments that have hurt benchmark Chicago prices,
market sources told Reuters.
U.S. soybean futures tumbled on Wednesday on widespread talk
South American soy may be imported into the United States,
traditionally the world's top producer, where supplies have
thinned to the lowest in nine years.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean provider after Brazil
and the United States.
"In April and early May there have been no vessels nominated
to go from Argentina to the United States with soybeans. The
rumor came from the fact that beans are cheap in South America
and the very tight situation in the United States," a Buenos
Aires-based source at a major export company said on Thursday.
"The total nominated for export so far in May from Argentina
is 1.4 million tonnes," the source added.
To be nominated means an export deal has been booked, the
ship has been named and it is waiting to receive its load.
"China accounts for 1 million tonnes of the total with the
rest going to Italy, the Middle East and Southeast Asia," said
the source, who has direct knowledge of the situation but asked
not to be named.
A source at a brokerage with operations in Argentina
confirmed the information.
A record-large South American harvest has dragged down
prices in Brazil and Argentina to levels that could trigger
purchases by some U.S. importers. Chicago traders were skeptical
but conceded that "anything is possible" given how tight U.S.
soybean stocks are.
South American producers have taken a bigger share of the
grains export market from the United States over recent years, a
trend that deepened in 2012 when the worst U.S. drought in
decades hit soybean and corn yields in the country's farm belt.
The difference between cash soybean prices and futures
prices has expanded to the highest ever Northern Hemisphere
springtime levels across the United States as supplies of the
crop harvested last autumn are seen dwindling to the lowest in
nine-years by the end of the U.S. summer.
With the next U.S. harvest not expected to start for months,
Argentine growers have already collected 66 percent of this
year's crop, which is expected by the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange to hit 48.5 million tonnes. The country's government
forecasts a soybean take of 51.3 million tonnes this season.
The fresh Argentine supply may keep rumors of U.S. bound
soybean cargos alive in the grains markets in the weeks ahead.
Some veteran U.S. oilseeds analysts said it was more
plausible that soymeal, rather than beans, would be imported.
"I think soymeal is more likely. It could be brought into East
Coast feeders," a U.S.-based oilseeds source said.
Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal animal feed
and soyoil, used in the growing international biofuels sector.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Karl Plume in Chicago;
editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andrew Hay)