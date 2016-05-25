By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 25 Flooding in Argentina has
cut into the country's expected soybean output by 4 million to 8
million tonnes, even as higher-than-expected yields in dryer
areas offset some of the losses, local farm analysts said on
Wednesday.
Chicago Board of Trade soymeal futures have surged 51
percent since early April, hitting their highest since November
2014 as concerns about the Argentine floods mounted.
Crop estimates now range from 52 million to 56.5 million
tonnes. With harvesting slowed by record rains in northern parts
of the soy belt, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange has cut its
harvest forecast to 56 million tonnes from 60 million. Either
way output would be less than last season's 60.8 million tonnes.
Higher yields in Buenos Aires and La Pampa provinces, which
have avoided flooding, may prompt the exchange to hold its 56
million-tonne harvest estimate steady when it publishes its
weekly report on Thursday.
But analyst Pablo Adreani, of the Buenos Aires-based AgriPAC
consultancy, said flood losses far outweigh gains expected in
better-yielding areas.
"We've lost 8 million tonnes of production in the floods,"
Adreani said. "Yields in Buenos Aires are good, but not good
enough for the climatic disaster we had in Entre Rios, Cordoba
and Santa Fe provinces."
Those areas were lashed by record storms in the first three
weeks of April. Adreani said 70 percent of the 2015/16 crop has
been collected, versus 90 percent at this point last season.
U.S. soybean meal futures climbed to 18-month highs on
Friday as short-covering and concerns about tightening exports
from Argentina helped to fuel gains.
The country is the world's top shipper of the livestock feed
and the No. 3 supplier of raw soybeans.
"The situation is pretty complicated because there's too
much water on the ground in southern Cordoba, Santa Fe and
especially Entre Rios provinces. There are huge delays in
harvesting," said Leandro Pierbattisti, an analyst with the
country's grains warehousing industry chamber.
"The 56 million tonne estimated from the grains exchange is
realistic, and it could even be worse depending on weather
conditions over the next weeks," he added.
The Rosario grains exchange this month lowered its forecast
for the 2015-16 soy harvest to 55 million tonnes from a prior
projection of 59 million tonnes. The government said some 1.2
million hectares will not be harvested due to the rains, leading
to losses of almost 6 million tonnes of production.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cut its Argentine
production forecast by 2.5 million tonnes to 56.5 million.
(Editing by Alan Crosby)