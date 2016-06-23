(Adds quote form Monsanto executive)
BUENOS AIRES, June 23 Argentina's government
will oversee the testing of soybean crops under a deal aimed at
satisfying demands by U.S. seed company Monsanto that
its genetically altered technology be protected, the nation's
agriculture minister said on Thursday.
Monsanto wanted export companies to inspect shipments as
they do in neighboring Brazil but Argentine farmers opposed that
system and clamored for government control.
"The (government's) National Seed Institute will work out
agreements with public and private entities to carry out
selective inspections to determine the legality of seeds,"
Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile said at a news conference.
Monsanto threatened to stop selling new soybean technologies
in Argentina over the dispute.
Monsanto indicated it would look at the details of the new
inspection system before making a decision on the introduction
of new genetically modified technology, which farmers say they
need to keep up with their international competitors.
"Conceptually, it is very positive that the seed institute
strengthens its presence in the marketplace and oversees
inspections on the part of the government," Fernando Giannoni,
Monsanto's Latin America director of corporate affairs, told
reporters after the ministry's news conference.
"We still have not seen the resolution (outlining the new
control system) and we have not seen the operating agreements,"
he added.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean exporter and top
supplier of soymeal livestock feed.
