* Union boss Moyano defies President Fernandez with strike
* Truckers set to march on presidential palace
* Labor leaders want income taxes cut due to inflation
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina's powerful
truckers staged a one-day strike on Wednesday and planned to
rally outside the presidential palace to press for lower taxes,
in the biggest anti-government protest since a 2008 farmer
revolt.
The strike was called by Hugo Moyano, head of the
200,000-strong truckers union and the country's top labor
federation, the CGT. Moyano was a long-time ally of President
Cristina Fernandez but their ties have soured over the last
year.
The truckers union, feared by governments for its potential
to bring Argentina to a standstill, flexed its muscles last week
with a two-day fuel transport strike that caused shortages and
drew an angry government response.
They lifted the measure after haulage company bosses agreed
to raise wages 25.5 percent. But they announced the strike for
Wednesday over income taxes and child welfare benefits, which
they want extended to more families.
Surging salaries - which are rising roughly in line with
inflation - mean more and more workers are eligible to pay
income tax. Wednesday's strike is aimed at pressuring Fernandez
to raise the threshold, a demand she has rejected.
Marching in formation with banners hoisted, workers began
gathering in the center of Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning,
blocking traffic on several key boulevards. The rally outside
the presidential palace was scheduled for 2 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Some other unions - both from within Moyano's CGT and
outside it - joined the protest, including teachers, public
employees, airline pilots and port workers.
Fernandez condemned the unruly labor protests on Tuesday,
calling on unionized workers to acknowledge the benefits they
have seen as a result of a long economic boom that has swelled
union ranks and reduced employment to about 7 percent.
The center-left president said less than 20 percent of the
workforce had to pay income tax.
"This president will keep on working tirelessly and every
day. No extortion, no threat, insult or injury will keep me from
that path," she said, standing beside a model bearing the image
of famous first lady, Evita Peron, who was beloved by the
country's trade unions.
Fernandez belongs to the Peronist party that has dominated
Argentine politics since the late 1940s and is closely tied to
the labor movement.
Her break with Moyano has been exacerbated by annual
inflation estimated at about 25 percent, which is stoking labor
unrest as the economy slows sharply.
Surging prices have also fueled capital flight and eroded
the competitiveness of Argentine goods, prompting Fernandez to
slap unorthodox curbs on imports and foreign currency purchases
that are riling importers and the middle class.
Fernandez won re-election in October with 54 percent of
votes, but her approval ratings have slid since. Wednesday's
protest posed the biggest challenge to her since a farmers' tax
revolt in 2008 that won broad support in Buenos Aires.