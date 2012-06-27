* Union boss Moyano defies President Fernandez with strike
* Thousands of truckers march on presidential palace
* Labor leaders want income taxes cut due to inflation
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Thousands of striking
Argentine truckers rallied outside the presidential palace on
Wednesday to demand tax cuts in the biggest protest against
President Cristina Fernandez's rule since a 2008 farm revolt.
Their one-day strike was led by Hugo Moyano, a gruff truck
driver who has gone from being a close ally of Fernandez to
become one of her most dangerous rivals in less than 18 months.
Moyano is running for re-election as head of the country's
CGT labor federation. He also leads the 200,000-strong truckers
union - feared by governments for its potential to bring
Argentina to a standstill.
The truckers, who have the clout to halt everything from
garbage collection to grain exports, flexed their muscles last
week with a two-day fuel transport strike that caused shortages
and drew an angry response from Fernandez's government.
They lifted the measure after haulage company bosses agreed
to raise wages 25.5 percent, but called Wednesday's strike over
income taxes and child welfare benefits, which they want
extended to more families at a time of slowing growth and
revenue in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Surging salaries - which are rising roughly in line with
inflation - mean more and more workers are eligible to pay
income tax. Wednesday's strike was aimed at pressuring Fernandez
to raise the threshold, a demand she has rejected.
"This protest march is a call to our society: we have to try
to convince this government to abandon the boundless and
constant arrogance it has when it comes to understanding the
country's reality," Moyano said in the emblematic Plaza de Mayo
that faces the pink presidential palace.
"We're willing to collaborate and do our bit in dealing with
the problems that are looming. But what bothers us, what we
don't like, is the way they go around imposing things," he said.
Smoke from dozens of barbecue stands drifted above the
banners and the green-and-white trucker flags carried by workers
who crowded the square to listen to Moyano's speech.
Some other unions - both from within Moyano's CGT and
outside it - joined the protest, including teachers, public
employees, airline pilots and port workers.
PERONISM DIVIDED
Center-left Fernandez, who visited a pig farm in the distant
Andean province of San Luis, called on Argentines to be "united,
organized and show solidarity."
In a speech on national television on Tuesday, she urged
unionized workers to acknowledge the benefits they have seen as
a result of a long boom that has swelled union ranks and reduced
employment to about 7 percent. She said less than 20 percent of
the workforce had to pay income tax.
"This president will keep on working tirelessly and every
day. No extortion, no threat, insult or injury will keep me from
that path," she said, standing beside a model bearing the image
of famous first lady, Evita Peron, who was beloved by the
country's trade unions.
Fernandez and Moyano both belong to the fragmented Peronist
party that has dominated Argentine politics since the late 1940s
and is closely tied to the labor movement.
Tensions caused by their split have been exacerbated by
annual inflation estimated at about 25 percent.
Surging prices have also fueled capital flight and eroded
the competitiveness of Argentine goods, prompting Fernandez to
slap unorthodox curbs on imports and foreign currency purchases
that are riling importers and the middle class.
Fernandez won re-election in October with 54 percent of
votes, but her approval ratings have slid since.