BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 Argentine opposition labor
unions staged their second general strike this year on Thursday
to protest soaring inflation and job cuts, slamming the brakes
on business activity and bringing the Rosario grains export hub
to a near standstill.
Latin America's third largest economy is mired in a
recession that is set to worsen after its default last month as
pressure on the peso currency builds, investment withers and
borrowing costs for companies and provinces rise.
The 24-hour strike called by the powerful CGT labor
organization impacted trains, air transport, gas stations and
public administration.
"The reasons (for the strike) are suspensions, job cuts ...
and we are also raising the issue of the income tax and the
reopening of wage talks," said Ruben Sobrero, a leader of the
rail workers trade union.
Accelerating inflation is pushing workers into higher income
tax brackets although their wages are not rising in real terms.
The Argentine economy slipped into recession in the first
quarter as both industry and private consumption dropped. The
country has one of the world's highest inflation rates,
currently running at more than 30 percent, according to private
economists.
"If our demands are not listened to, then there will be
another strike of 48 hours in September," Sobrero said.
About 80 percent of Argentine grains and oilseeds leave from
Rosario, located on the Parana River. Unionized workers are
needed to manage the entrance and exit of each ship from the
constellation of ports that make up the Rosario hub.
Port workers have staged many walkouts at Rosario over the
past few months, slowing trade. Analysts fear social unrest
could grow as the default lengthens, darkening the economic
outlook.
Argentina slipped into default again in July after a U.S.
court blocked a coupon payment owed to holders of debt that was
restructured after the country's record default in 2002 on $100
billion in debt. The court said Argentina could only service its
debt if it also paid so-called holdouts who rejected its
restructuring.
Argentine Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich said the strike was
politically-motivated due to general elections next year, saying
only 25 percent of workers had joined the protest.
Labor groups staged their first general strike this year on
April 10 but Argentina's economic situation has worsened since
then.
