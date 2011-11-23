* Gov't cutting utility subsidies to ease state finances
* President, ministers first to voluntarily give up aid
* Subsidies will be cut regardless unless people speak up
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez was the first person to voluntarily shun
public utility subsidies as part of a government campaign
launched on Wednesday to bolster support for subsidy cuts.
Just days after Fernandez won a landslide re-election on
Oct. 23, government officials announced they would eliminate
costly utility subsidies to some companies as well as
households in wealthy neighborhoods. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]
They also said people would be able to voluntarily renounce
the subsidies, which have kept Argentina's natural gas, water
and electricity bills much lower than in neighboring
countries.
The system was unveiled on Wednesday and includes a
toll-free telephone number, along with a web-based form.
Government ministers and other officials quickly followed
Fernandez's example, publicly rejecting the aid.
Local celebrity Susana Gimenez and wealthy businessman and
congressman Francisco de Narvaez also appeared to have signed
up, according to a list of people posted on the government
website: here
"This is a gesture of fairness," Cabinet Chief Anibal
Fernandez said during a brief televised news conference.
In the near future, Argentines who feel they need to
continue receiving subsidies will have to apply and their
petitions will be reviewed. The default option is to cut the
subsidies, whether one voluntarily renounces them or not.
Argentine consumers have gotten used to cheap utilities
that lower their overall expenses as annual inflation runs at
more than 20 percent. Any widespread, sudden reduction of
subsidies would likely prove unpopular.
Public outrage forced Fernandez to backtrack when she tried
to remove some in 2009.
Since then, "Subsidized by the State" has been written
across utility bills in large, red letters and posted on the
side of buses. Consumers are also reminded how much more their
bill would cost elsewhere in the region. [ID:nN1E76I1FO]
(Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)