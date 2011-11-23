* Gov't cutting utility subsidies to ease state finances

* President, ministers first to voluntarily give up aid

* Subsidies will be cut regardless unless people speak up

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 23 Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was the first person to voluntarily shun public utility subsidies as part of a government campaign launched on Wednesday to bolster support for subsidy cuts.

Just days after Fernandez won a landslide re-election on Oct. 23, government officials announced they would eliminate costly utility subsidies to some companies as well as households in wealthy neighborhoods. [ID:nN1E7AF0P7]

They also said people would be able to voluntarily renounce the subsidies, which have kept Argentina's natural gas, water and electricity bills much lower than in neighboring countries.

The system was unveiled on Wednesday and includes a toll-free telephone number, along with a web-based form.

Government ministers and other officials quickly followed Fernandez's example, publicly rejecting the aid.

Local celebrity Susana Gimenez and wealthy businessman and congressman Francisco de Narvaez also appeared to have signed up, according to a list of people posted on the government website: here

"This is a gesture of fairness," Cabinet Chief Anibal Fernandez said during a brief televised news conference.

In the near future, Argentines who feel they need to continue receiving subsidies will have to apply and their petitions will be reviewed. The default option is to cut the subsidies, whether one voluntarily renounces them or not.

Argentine consumers have gotten used to cheap utilities that lower their overall expenses as annual inflation runs at more than 20 percent. Any widespread, sudden reduction of subsidies would likely prove unpopular.

Public outrage forced Fernandez to backtrack when she tried to remove some in 2009.

Since then, "Subsidized by the State" has been written across utility bills in large, red letters and posted on the side of buses. Consumers are also reminded how much more their bill would cost elsewhere in the region. [ID:nN1E76I1FO] (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)