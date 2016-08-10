(Removes erroneous reference to polo field in paragraph 9)
By Gram Slattery and Juliana Castilla
BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Argentine real estate and
banking tycoon Eduardo Costantini is bullish about the country's
high-end real estate market and plans big investments for the
remainder of 2016.
Costantini, president of asset management and real estate
firm Consultatio, has made a name for himself in recent
decades with luxurious residential mega-projects, such as the
massive Nordelta community north of Buenos Aires.
In an interview on Tuesday as part of a Reuters Summit event
on Argentina, he said a high-end real estate recovery that began
with an increase in sales last year has shown signs of
accelerating.
"In our case, there was a strong bump in sales in 2015, and
we're selling more this year," Costantini said in the offices of
MALBA, a modern art museum he founded in downtown Buenos Aires.
"In Puertos as well as Nordelta, we have launched new
neighborhoods and up to today, the total value of sales is
practically what was forecasted for the entire year," he said in
reference to a pair of Consultatio's key developments.
Beyond the high-end market, construction in Argentina has so
far been largely moribund in 2016, as free-market reforms by
center-right President Mauricio Macri have yet to bring a
promised economic turnaround.
However, there have been tepid signs of recovery lately.
The square footage covered by construction permits in
Argentina rose 11.8 percent and 6.8 percent year over year in
May and June respectively, according to the government, and
architects are reporting additional demand.
Costantini said Consultatio had an "excess of liquidity" and
was looking at a potential project on a sizeable piece of land
in the central Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.
"The first thing that's going onto the market are the lands
in Palermo, which are more than 100,000 square meters, and
Consultatio is going to be part of that process," he said. "We
clearly intend to participate and invest."
Costantini added that a recent tax amnesty program aimed at
bringing undeclared funds home will be successful.
Known as the "blanqueo," the law allows Argentines to
declare funds at preferable tax rates by investing them in
government bonds or certain types of mutual funds, among other
options.
Real estate has long been a preferred area for domestic
investment by wealthy Argentines, analysts say, and Costantini
said it is "very probable" Consultatio will put together a real
estate-based mutual fund to accommodate blanqueo clients.
"We're receiving rather intense queries as to whether we
will create a fund," he said. "The blanqeuo will be a success, I
believe."
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tom
Brown)