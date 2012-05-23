BUENOS AIRES May 23 Argentina's April primary
budget surplus was 1.06 billion pesos ($237 million), down 46
percent from the 1.97 billion peso surplus posted in the same
month last year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has boomed in the years since
its massive 2001/02 sovereign debt default. But a slowdown has
started to cool the rapid rise in tax revenue, which also cut
into the fiscal surplus.
The government's budget forecasts economic growth of 5.1
percent this year, down from 8.9 percent in 2011, as the country
gets hit by fallout from Europe's financial mess and slackening
demand from No. 1 trade partner Brazil.