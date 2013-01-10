BRIEF-S&P says Kingdom of Bahrain outlook revised to negative on weakening external & fiscal positions
* S&P revises Bahrain sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; Current rating is BB-
BUENOS AIRES Jan 10 Argentina had a trade surplus of $12.66 billion in full-year 2012, President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday.
* S&P revises Bahrain sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; Current rating is BB-
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds detail)