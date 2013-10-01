CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's August primary budget surplus was 912.5 million pesos ($157.3 million), up from 777 million pesos in the same month last year, the country's economy ministry said on Tuesday.
The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 12 Bharat R. Ramamurti, a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, is a contender for one of the vacancies on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.