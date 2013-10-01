BUENOS AIRES Oct 1 Argentina's August primary budget surplus was 912.5 million pesos ($157.3 million), up from 777 million pesos in the same month last year, the country's economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default, and it uses the central bank's international reserves to repay private creditors.