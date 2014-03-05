SANTIAGO, March 5 Argentina's primary budget
surplus was 799 million pesos ($99.6 million) in January, the
government said in a statement on Wednesday.
That compared to a surplus of 816 million pesos in the same
month of 2013.
The result does not include debt payments.
The primary budget is closely followed by financial markets
as it represents a country's capability of honoring its
financial commitments.
Argentina has been virtually shut out of global credit
markets since a 2002 default.
In January, the fiscal deficit, which includes debt
payments, grew to around three billion pesos.