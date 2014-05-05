BUENOS AIRES May 5 Argentina's tax revenue rose by 37.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 92.74 billion pesos ($11.6 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in well above the median forecast of 87.719 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America's No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.

($1 = 8.0025 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)