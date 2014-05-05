BRIEF-Willdan announces expanded credit facility
* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit
BUENOS AIRES May 5 Argentina's tax revenue rose by 37.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 92.74 billion pesos ($11.6 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in well above the median forecast of 87.719 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America's No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.
($1 = 8.0025 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says new credit agreement consists of a $35.0 million, three-year revolving line of credit
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has drawn heavily from the energy industry lobby and pro-drilling think tanks to build its landing team for the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a list of the newly introduced 10-member team seen by Reuters on Monday.
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: