BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
BUENOS AIRES Aug 4 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 33.4 percent in July from a year earlier to 107.090 billion pesos ($13.036 billion), the government said on Monday, above the median forecast of 105.395 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Private economists have estimated Argentina's inflation at between 30 and 35 percent a year, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.
($1=8.2125 Argentina pesos as of July 31) (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
WASHINGTON, April 20 Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Thursday said he was positive about the changes introduced by lawmakers to a pension reform proposal, and that the bill would probably be voted by a congressional committee within ten days.