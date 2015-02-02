GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
BUENOS AIRES Feb 2 Argentina's tax revenues rose 30.1 percent in January from a year earlier to 117.458 billion pesos (US$13.587 billion), the government said on Monday, slightly below the median forecast of 122.817 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Private economists estimate annual inflation in Latin America's third largest economy is around 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by an increase in consumer prices.
($1=8.645 Argentine pesos as of Jan 30 ) (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 2 Apple Inc sold fewer iPhones than expected in the first three months of the year, but that bare statistic hides an important bright spot for the company. The average selling price of an iPhone grew more than it has since the days of the iPhone 6.