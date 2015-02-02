BUENOS AIRES Feb 2 Argentina's tax revenues rose 30.1 percent in January from a year earlier to 117.458 billion pesos (US$13.587 billion), the government said on Monday, slightly below the median forecast of 122.817 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate annual inflation in Latin America's third largest economy is around 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by an increase in consumer prices.

($1=8.645 Argentine pesos as of Jan 30 ) (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom)