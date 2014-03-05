BUENOS AIRES, March 5 Argentina's tax revenue rose 33.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 81.2 billion pesos ($10.3 billion), the government said on Wednesday, above the median forecast of 80.4 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Inflation and a sharp currency devaluation since the start of the year accounted for much of the increase in peso-denominated tax receipts. Argentina's consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in January compared to December.

The CPI figure was the first reading published under a new index designed in consultation with the International Monetary Fund. The previous index was widely considered to underreport inflation, prompting censure from the IMF.

Independent economists say Argentine inflation is running at about 30 percent annually.