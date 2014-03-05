BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
BUENOS AIRES, March 5 Argentina's tax revenue rose 33.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 81.2 billion pesos ($10.3 billion), the government said on Wednesday, above the median forecast of 80.4 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Inflation and a sharp currency devaluation since the start of the year accounted for much of the increase in peso-denominated tax receipts. Argentina's consumer prices rose 3.7 percent in January compared to December.
The CPI figure was the first reading published under a new index designed in consultation with the International Monetary Fund. The previous index was widely considered to underreport inflation, prompting censure from the IMF.
Independent economists say Argentine inflation is running at about 30 percent annually.
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
WASHINGTON, April 27 President Donald Trump said on Thursday he pulled back from the brink of killing the 23-year-old trade pact with Canada and Mexico after requests from their leaders and expressed optimism about winning better U.S. terms in a renegotiated deal.