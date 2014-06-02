BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 35.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 105.07 billion pesos ($13.0 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in well above the median forecast of 103.95 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America's No. 3 economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than 30 percent this year.

($1 = 8.08 Argentine pesos as of May 30) (Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Diane Craft)