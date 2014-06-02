BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's tax revenue
jumped 35.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 105.07 billion
pesos ($13.0 billion), the government said on Monday, coming in
well above the median forecast of 103.95 billion pesos in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The increase in tax revenue can largely be explained by
double-digit consumer price increases in Latin America's No. 3
economy. Private economists expect annual inflation of more than
30 percent this year.
($1 = 8.08 Argentine pesos as of May 30)
(Reporting By Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Diane Craft)