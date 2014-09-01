UPDATE 1-UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 31.3 percent in August from a year earlier to 99.7 billion pesos ($11.852 billion), the government said on Monday, below the median forecast of 103 billion pesos estimated in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Private economists have estimated Argentina's inflation at between 30 percent and 35 percent, which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largely explainable by consumer price increases.
($1=8.4050 Argentine pesos as of August 29 ) (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the plan for "the biggest tax cut" in U.S. history due to be released later on Wednesday by the White House would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent, including for small businesses.