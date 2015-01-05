(Adds economy ministry comment, context)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 5 Argentina's tax revenues
jumped 36.2 percent in 2014 compared with the previous year
despite weak economic growth in the South American country's
main trading partners and falling export prices, the government
said on Monday.
Tax income for the year climbed to 1.17 trillion pesos
($136.8 billion). Tax receipts for December climbed 42.8 percent
to 108.6 billion pesos, slightly above the 104.3 billion pesos
expected by the market.
Juan Carlos Pezoa, a senior economy ministry official, said
the increase in tax revenues occurred even with an "unfavourable
external environment due to low growth in the country's leading
trading partners and a fall in prices for Argentina's exports."
Private economists who argue the government lowballs its
inflation data said the numbers actually pointed to an economy
in recession.
They say the increase in tax take is largely explained by
consumer price increases, estimating an inflation rate as high
as 40 percent. The government forecasts inflation in 2014
clocked in at about 24 percent.
"If tax revenues in the year were up 36.2 percent and
inflation was 38 percent, then the difference shows that we were
in recession last year," said economist Matias Carugati at
Management & Fit.
"A large proportion of taxes are linked to consumption and
therefore indirectly linked to inflation," Carugati says.
Official data showed the Argentine economy, Latin America's
third biggest, shrank in the first and the third quarters of
2014.
