BUENOS AIRES Jan 3 Argentina's trade
surplus tightened to about $10 billion in 2013 and tax revenue
rose 26.3 percent, the government's tax chief Ricardo Echegaray
said on Friday.
Tax revenue last year came in at 858.8 billion pesos ($131.7
billion).
Private economists estimate Argentina's inflation at about
25 percent a year and say tax revenue growth is almost entirely
due to price increases. The government says inflation is running
at less than half the rate clocked by independent analysts.
Echegaray, head of the AFIP tax agency, said Argentina's
2013 trade surplus was about $10 billion, down from $12.7
billion in 2012. The official figure for full-year 2013 is set
to be announced on Jan. 23.
"Exports will have been something like $80 billion and
imports about $70 billion. There will be a surplus," Echegaray
said.
In the first 11 months of 2013, Argentina had a trade
surplus of $8.75 billion, 24 percent less than in the same 2012
period.
President Cristina Fernadez's government relies on the
surplus to boost dollar supplies on the tightly controlled
currency market. To slow imports Fernandez has imposed measures
that make it harder for businesses to get needed inputs.
Echegaray also said December tax receipts totaled 76.1
billion pesos ($11.7 billion), a touch under the 77.5 billion
pesos expected by the market.
The International Monetary Fund has ordered Argentina to
improve the accuracy of its official inflation data. The
government is scheduled to unveil a revamped consumer price
index by the end of the first quarter.