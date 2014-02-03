BUENOS AIRES Feb 3 Argentina's tax revenue rose
37.5 percent in January from a year earlier, exceeding
expectations as the top tax official said rising export fees
brought relief to public accounts.
Tax revenue rose to 90.3 billion pesos ($11.2 billion), the
government said on Monday, well above the median forecast of
81.4 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
"Exportation fees were very strong," said Ricardo Echegaray,
head of tax collection agency AFIP.
Prices have also risen between 25 percent and 30 percent
over the past 12 months, according to private economists,
driving nominal gains in taxes and public spending. The
government recognizes inflation of less than half that pace in
its official index.
Argentina posted a fivefold annual increase in its primary
budget deficit, according to preliminary data cited by Cabinet
Chief Jorge Capitanich at a Friday press conference. The primary
deficit is a gauge of fiscal health reflecting the government's
budget balance before paying interest payments and maturing
debts.