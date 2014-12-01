BUENOS AIRES Dec 1 Argentina's tax revenue jumped 38.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 101.837 billion pesos($11.945 billion), the government said on Monday, slightly below the median forecast of 102.778 billion pesos in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Private economists estimate Argentina's inflation is as high as 40 percent which would mean the increase in tax revenue is largelt explainable by consumer price increase.

($1=8.525 Argentine pesos as of Dec 1 )

