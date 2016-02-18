BUENOS AIRES Feb 18 Argentina doubled the
threshold for paying personal income tax to 30,000 pesos
($2,000) per month from 15,000 pesos, President Mauricio Macri
said on Thursday, responding to demands from labor unions to
lighten the burden on inflation-hit workers.
The new policy comes as salary talks get started nationwide.
Teachers, state employees and truckers among other unionized
workers are demanding compensation for double-digit consumer
price increases and the country's sharply weaker peso currency
.
"Income taxes plus inflation make it impossible (for some)
to make it to the end of the month," Macri said in a televised
address. Elected in November on a free-markets platform, he
started instituting reforms soon after his Dec. 10 inauguration.
Inheriting an economy beset by wide budget deficits, low
cash reserves and weak private investment, he lifted trade and
currency controls, prompting the peso to weaken by 34 percent to
an all-time low of 15 per U.S. dollar.
Labor leaders welcomed Thursday's tax policy changes but
signaled a tough round of wage negotiations ahead, with workers
demanding pay increases in line with inflation estimated by
private economists at about 30 percent.
"It's an important announcement but it's not enough," said
Hugo Moyano, head of Argentine's CGT umbrella labor
organization.
Macri's election showed a sharp break from the policies of
previous leader Cristina Fernandez, who nationalized the
country's main airline and energy company while imposing heavy
market controls during her eight years in power.
