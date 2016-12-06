(Adds latest estimate of declared assets in last paragraph)
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES Dec 6 Argentines with funds at a
Bank of New York Mellon Corp unit cannot wire money
straight to their government to pay fees for a tax amnesty
program, prompting some to use an indirect foreign exchange
trade to make payments, a lawyer and a broker said.
As part of his bid to jump-start Argentina's
recession-stricken economy, center-right President Mauricio
Macri started a program to allow Argentines to pay a fee and
declare the estimated $400 billion in hidden wealth they have
abroad without fear of prosecution for tax evasion.
Those who declare can keep their money abroad but must pay a
fee of up to 15 percent of the value of their assets. But
clients of BNY Mellon's Pershing LLC custodian and asset manager
cannot pay the fee through a wire transfer to the AFIP tax
agency, according to two lawyers, an accountant and a broker.
As a workaround, some Pershing clients have resorted to a
currency exchange tactic called the "contado con liqui," or
blue-chip swap, that gained prominence when currency controls
implemented by populist former President Christina Fernandez
were in place.
A Pershing spokesman declined to comment on why Argentine
clients could not transfer the fee payments directly to the
government. One of the lawyers consulted and a Buenos
Aires-based broker said it was common for custodian banks to
prohibit wire transfers of funds to third parties.
Many Argentines with funds abroad turn to Pershing for its
lower fees and because of difficulties opening accounts at
commercial banks, said Sebastian Arena, director of brokerage
Buenos Aires Valores.
"For an Argentine to open a checking account at a United
States bank isn't as simple as for an American," he said.
Commercial banks were reluctant to open accounts for
Argentines while the country was on the Financial Action Task
Force's list of nations not doing enough to fight money
laundering between 2011 and 2014, he said.
"Many private bankers in Argentina have business channels
with Pershing," Arena said.
Under the Fernandez regime's currency controls, which Macri
lifted in 2015 shortly after taking office, Argentines looking
to get dollars would often buy a security like a sovereign bond
or stock in state-owned oil company YPF SA in
Argentine pesos on the local market. They would then sell the
security in dollars in the United States.
Now Pershing clients have reversed the trade.
"They're buying YPF's (American Depository Receipts) on Wall
Street with their Pershing money and then selling stocks here so
they can use it legally, use it to pay the tax," said Buenos
Aires lawyer Eduardo Aguilera of RCTZZ Abogados, who has clients
participating in the amnesty.
Aguilera said Argentines who do have accounts with
commercial banks have largely not reported problems making
transfers to pay the fees.
The most common "contado con liqui" trade is between
sovereign bonds expiring in April and traded in the United
States in dollars and the same bonds in pesos
traded in Argentina, Arena said.
The amnesty program has been considered a success, with
$21.9 billion officially declared as of Nov. 21. Since then the
amount has grown to more than $30 billion, a government source
with knowledge of the program said on Tuesday, asking not to be
named. Total fees that AFIP collects may affect how much debt
Macri's government needs to take on next year.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, Bernard Orr)