BUENOS AIRES, April 30 Telecom Argentina SA
, one of Argentina's top telecommunications
companies, reported on Tuesday a net profit of 813 million pesos
($158.7 million) for the first quarter, up 15 percent from a
year ago.
The market had expected the company to report a net profit
of 777 million pesos, according to the median forecast given in
a recent Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose 18 percent compared to a year ago to 6.1
billion pesos, led by strong mobile phone and Internet activity.
Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia
. The company accounts for about 10 percent of the
weighting in Argentina's Merval stocks index.