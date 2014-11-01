BUENOS AIRES Nov 1 Argentina has received bids
worth $2.2 billion in an auction for third-generation (3G) and
fourth-generation (4G) licenses, the government said on
Saturday, part of a push to improve cellular telephone and
internet services in the South American country.
The amount bid for the communications frequency licenses was
14 percent above the $1.97 billion minimum set by the government
for the auction.
Bidders included Movistar, a unit of Spain's Telefonica
, Personal, controlled by Telecom Argentina ;
Claro, owned by Mexican group America Movil ; and
Airlink.
Details of the offers will be made public later this month
when the auction results are announced, according to a statement
from the government.
