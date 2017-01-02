BUENOS AIRES Jan 2 Argentina has loosened
regulations to allow more competition in its telecoms sector and
widen internet penetration, according to a decree published on
Monday that the government hopes will attract billions of
dollars in investments.
Companies will no longer be barred from simultaneously
providing cable TV, internet, fixed line and mobile phone
services.
Satellite TV company DirecTV will for example be
allowed to sell internet services while cable operator
Cablevision SA gets the green light to enter the 4G
mobile telephone market.
The first article of the decree, published in the
government's official bulletin, says the state will: "Implement
the basic rules to achieve a greater degree of convergence of
networks and services under competitive conditions, promote the
deployment of next generation networks and the penetration of
broadband internet access throughout the national territory."
The telecom reform is one of many changes on President
Mauricio Macri's agenda as he tries to attract investment into
an economy that was highly regulated, cut off from international
capital markets and largely ignored by foreign investors for a
decade before he took office and started implementing reforms a
year ago.
