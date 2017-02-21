BUENOS AIRES Feb 21 Mobile phone company Nextel has been authorized to provide 4G service in Argentina, becoming the fourth provider in the market, communications regulator Enacom said on Tuesday.

Enacom said in a statement it sought to promote more competition for users. Movistar, Personal and Claro already offer 4G service.

In January 2016 Cablevision, a subsidiary of media firm Grupo Clarin, bought Nextel Communications Argentina, the No. 4 mobile phone operator in the country with 3 percent of the market.

Shortly after taking office center-right President Mauricio Macri disbanded the previous regulator and established Enacom. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish)