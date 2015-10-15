China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
(Corrects Telecom Italia company stock symbol in final paragraph)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 15 Argentina's telecoms regulator on Thursday nixed the sale of a 68 percent stake in Telecom Argentina holding company Sofora to investment firm Fintech, the regulator AFTIC said in a statement.
"The board considers that (Fintech) is not in a position to operate and take control Telecom Argentina's services and infrastructure. Fintech has demonstrated neither experience nor expertise," AFTIC said.
Sofora is owned by Telecom Italia.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".