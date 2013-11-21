DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina's trade surplus widened 25.2 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier to $710 million, the government said on Thursday, beating market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a trade surplus of $571 million.
