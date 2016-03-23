BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina recorded a $98
million trade surplus in February, the Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday, after posting a $132 million deficit in the same
month a year earlier.
The ministry said exports rose 7 percent to $4.13 billion
while imports edged up 1 percent to $4.03 billion.
The ministry revised the trade deficit for January to $200
million from an earlier estimate of a $160 million shortfall.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Richard Lough,
editing by G Crosse)