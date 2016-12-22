BRIEF-Veon says co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
* Veon ltd - co's unit announces its offering of senior unsecured notes
BUENOS AIRES Dec 22 Argentina posted a November trade surplus of $100 million, reversing a deficit from October, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.
Imports fell 0.4 percent in November from the same time a year earlier while exports rose 20.5 percent. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla, writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse)
* Circle media labs inc says raises $8.4 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $10.5 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: