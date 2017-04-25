(Adds revised February deficit figure)

BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina registered a trade deficit of $941 million in March, the government's statistics agency Indec said on Tuesday, compared with a deficit of $274 million a year earlier.

The agency revised February's trade deficit to $59 million from an originally reported deficit of $122 million.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Diane Craft and Meredith Mazzilli)