BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 Argentina tightened its
international trade controls on Monday by creating a new
government agency to keep track of imports and exports two weeks
after accusing U.S. household products giant Procter & Gamble Co
of tax fraud.
Early this month Argentina said the company hid income and
over-billed $138 million in imports to get money out of the
country, which three years ago introduced stringent capital
controls to protect its dwindling foreign reserves.
The government published a decree on Monday creating the
Trade Operations Tracking Unit. The new agency will "verify the
price and quantity of goods and services exported and imported,
along with the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange," the
decree said.
International reserves held by Argentina's central bank have
fallen 7.6 percent so far this year to $28.3 billion.
Cut off from the global bond market due to repeated debt
defaults and interventionist policies that have slowed the
economy to a standstill while inflation rages at an estimated 40
percent, Argentina relies on its reserves for financing.
Cincinnati-based P&G, the maker of Gillette razors and Tide
detergent, denied wrongdoing and has entered talks with the
Argentine government over the allegations of tax evasion.
The company, which runs three manufacturing plants and two
distribution centers in Argentina, says its Argentine operations
contribute about 1 percent to its overall sales.
Argentina has also accused a handful of local banks and
international grains exporting companies of tax evasion charges
similar to those lodged against P&G.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)