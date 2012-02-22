BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 A commuter train crashed in Buenos Aires on Wednesday and media reported that at least 40 had been killed, while officials said some 550 others had been injured.

Television station C5N quoted the head of the civil defense unit for the death toll.

The train was unable to stop and slammed into barriers inside a busy, centrally located station during the morning rush hour, officials said.

Hundreds of thousands of people travel into Argentina's capital city from the suburbs every day. (Reporting by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jackie Frank)