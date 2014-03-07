BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Philanthropist and former media tycoon Ted Turner was rushed to hospital with appendicitis early on Friday in Argentina's Patagonia region, where we he owns property, local media said.

After a brief stay in the San Carlos clinic in the picturesque lake-side city of Bariloche, the 75-year-old founder of cable TV powerhouse CNN was flown to Buenos Aires to be operated on, according to several Argentine newspapers.

Workers at the San Carlos clinic confirmed Turner was there in the early morning hours, and left on foot. Media said he took a private jet to Buenos Aires.

A spokesman for Turner was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Alejandro Lifschitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)