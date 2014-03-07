BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Philanthropist and former
media tycoon Ted Turner was rushed to hospital with appendicitis
early on Friday in Argentina's Patagonia region, where we he
owns property, local media said.
After a brief stay in the San Carlos clinic in the
picturesque lake-side city of Bariloche, the 75-year-old founder
of cable TV powerhouse CNN was flown to Buenos Aires to be
operated on, according to several Argentine newspapers.
Workers at the San Carlos clinic confirmed Turner was there
in the early morning hours, and left on foot. Media said he took
a private jet to Buenos Aires.
A spokesman for Turner was not immediately available to
comment.
