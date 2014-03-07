(Adds no comment from hospital, paragraph 4)
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Philanthropist and former
media tycoon Ted Turner was rushed to hospital on Friday in
Argentina's Patagonia region before flying to Buenos Aires for
appendicitis surgery, local media said.
After being seen by doctors at the San Carlos clinic in the
lakeside city of Bariloche, near an area where Turner owns
property, the 75-year-old founder of cable TV network CNN was
flown to the Argentine capital for treatment.
Workers at the San Carlos clinic said Turner was there in
the early morning complaining of acute abdominal pain but was
able to leave on foot. He then took a jet to Buenos Aires to be
treated at the Argentine Institute for Diagnosis and Treatment
in the upscale neighborhood of Barrio Norte.
"He's here," an employee at the institute told Reuters
without providing details. A spokesman for the hospital declined
to comment.
Turner spokesman Phillip Evans said in a statement that his
boss was admitted to a hospital for observation while traveling
in South America.
"Given it is our policy not to comment on his personal
health, no further details will be provided," Evans said.
Turner, who turned his father's billboard business into a
billion-dollar empire that included ownership of the Atlanta
Braves baseball team, ditched his role as media executive years
ago to focus on charity and green initiatives, including the
fight against climate change.
Dubbed "Captain Outrageous" for his antics in the world of
competitive yachting in the 1970s, when he once drunkenly
swashbuckled through a news conference after winning the
America's Cup, Turner created CNN in 1980 as the world's first
24-hour cable news channel.
