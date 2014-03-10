March 10 Ted Turner, the founder of cable TV
network CNN, said on Monday he was heading back to the United
States from Argentina after "a minor surgical procedure due to
appendicitis."
The 75-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Argentina's
Patagonia region on Friday with acute abdominal pain before
flying to the capital, Buenos Aires, where he underwent surgery.
"I'm happy to report I'm recuperating well and looking
forward to getting back to business as usual," Turner said in a
statement. "The doctors and medical staff at both hospitals in
Bariloche and Buenos Aires were amazing and took really good
care of me."
Turner owns vast tracts of ranch land near the lakeside city
of Bariloche along the Andes.
After launching Turner Broadcasting System in the 1970s,
Turner created CNN in 1980 as the world's first 24-hour cable
news channel. He left his media executive role years ago to
focus on charity and environmental initiatives.
Turner thanked the media that reported on his condition,
saying in the statement: "I offer my heartfelt appreciation and
admiration for your professionalism and journalistic integrity."
(Reporting By Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Amanda
Kwan)