BUENOS AIRES Jan 30 An Argentine prosecutor
asked a judge to jail local executives of ride-hailing company
Uber Technologies Inc on Monday and a court ordered the
company's mobile application to be shut down.
In April of last year a Buenos Aires court ruled that the
company was not allowed to operate in the country.
"Uber executives never ceased in their infringements and
have continued to completely ignore judicial orders, continuing
the illegal activity," said a statement posted on the city's
prosecutors' website.
Local judge Maria Fernanda Botana ordered that the company's
mobile network be shut down countrywide, the statement said.
The company did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
