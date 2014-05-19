BRIEF-Atento prepays $27 million in brazilian debentures
* Atento announces prepayment of $27 million brazilian debentures
BUENOS AIRES May 19 Argentina's unemployment rate fell to 7.1 percent in the first quarter compared with 7.9 percent in the first three months of last year, the government said on Monday. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz)
* Atento announces prepayment of $27 million brazilian debentures
EDINBURGH, April 28 Trade between the United Kingdom's four nations could be disrupted if Scotland wins a different divorce deal with the European Union, a letter from UK Brexit minister David Davis published by the Scottish government said on Friday.