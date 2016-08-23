(Adds statement from Indec)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina had 9.3 percent
unemployment in the second quarter of the year, the government's
Indec statistics agency said in a report on Tuesday.
It was the first official unemployment data to be published
by Argentina since Mauricio Macri became president in December.
Macri won office on promises of attracting foreign
investment, in part by increasing transparency at Indec, which
had been widely accused of fudging data to make the economy look
better than it was under previous President Cristina Fernandez.
"Previous unemployment data are not included," Indec said in
its second-quarter report. "We have established that
unemployment reports from the first quarter of 2007 through the
final quarter of last year should be considered with
reservation."
Argentine gross domestic product is expected to shrink 1.3
percent in full-year 2016 before rebounding to 3.2 percent
growth in 2017, according to a central bank poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler and Alan
Crosby)