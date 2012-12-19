* Argentine inspectors to get access to banking information
* Argentines frequently stash cash in Uruguayan banks
* OECD urged Uruguay to reach accord
MONTEVIDEO, Dec 18 Uruguay's Congress gave final
approval on Tuesday to an accord that will let Argentine tax
inspectors dig up information on savers with Uruguayan bank
accounts to crack down on evasion and money laundering.
Uruguay has traditionally been a magnet for Argentine
savings thanks to its relative economic stability and banking
secrecy rules, which were overhauled in December 2010 to comply
with international standards.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) had urged Uruguay to strike accords to share tax
information with its biggest trading partners, among them
Argentina and Brazil.
Uruguay's agreement with Argentina, which the lower house
passed with 50 votes in favor and 18 against, will take effect
immediately but will not be retroactive despite Argentina's
initial request that it could also be used in ongoing tax
evasion investigations.
Tax agents will only be able to share information in
specific cases where there is a strong likelihood of evasion.
"This is a strategic accord because it places us in the new
global context, in a different relationship with Argentina, and
clearly several measures have been included that ... safeguard
our sovereignty," ruling-party legislator Jose Carlos Mahia said
during the debate.
Non-residents with bank accounts in Uruguay, most of whom
are Argentines, held deposits of $3.28 billion as of June 2012,
according to the latest central bank data.
Argentine investors also have a strong presence in Uruguay's
agricultural and real estate markets.
Argentina's AFIP tax agency had been seeking the agreement
with Uruguay for years to combat evasion. The AFIP will be able
to obtain information on Argentines with holdings in Uruguay but
only via requests stemming from individual evasion probes.
In December, the OECD moved Uruguay off a global watch list
created to pressure countries to crack down on tax cheats after
the country signed a series of new tax cooperation accords.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias; Writing by
Helen Popper and Hilary Burke. Editing by Christopher Wilson)