GENEVA Aug 31 Argentina has lodged a dispute
against U.S. restrictions on imports of Argentina beef and other
meat products, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on
Friday.
A week ago, the United States and Japan filed complaints
against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import
licensing rules are protectionist because they discriminate
against foreign goods.
"Argentina has notified the WTO Secretariat of a request for
consultations with the United States on measures applied to the
imports of Argentinian meat and other products of animal origin.
Argentina claims that the restrictions, applied on sanitary
grounds, don't have scientific justification," the WTO said.
