BUENOS AIRES Jan 23 Shares of Argentina's top
lemon exporter San Miguel tumbled 8.4 percent early on
Monday after Washington issued a 60-day stay on its December
decision allowing the importation of lemons from northwest
Argentina into the United States.
The company and the Argentine government had no immediate
comment on the United States Department of Agriculture's
announcement of the stay, which it said in a Jan. 22 statement
was decided "in accordance with guidance from the White House
issued January 20."
On that date Donald Trump, who has promised to revamp trade
agreements, was inaugurated as U.S. president.
Last month the USDA said it would lift a ban on imports of
lemons from Argentina, allowing growers in the world's top
producer to access the largest consuming market for the first
time in 15 years.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)