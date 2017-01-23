(Adds quotes from leader of Argentine citrus industry chamber,
Argentine government reaction and comment from APHIS
spokeswoman)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Jan 23 Argentina's citrus
federation vowed to rekindle an agreement to export lemons to
the United States on Monday after Washington issued a 60-day
stay on its decision to allow imports, causing shares of lemon
exporter San Miguel to tumble 8.1 percent.
Last month the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would
lift a ban on imports of Argentine lemons, giving growers in the
world's top producer access to the largest consuming market for
the first time in 15 years.
On Jan. 20 Donald Trump, who has promised to revamp trade
agreements, was inaugurated as U.S. president. That afternoon
the White House told the USDA to put a hold on the deal, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service said.
"The 60-day stay is fairly customary during an
administration transition to give incoming staff an opportunity
to review all of the regulatory activity. Lemons was among
several final rules that will be affected," the spokeswoman,
Yindra Dixon, said in an emailed response to questions.
Argentina's citrus industry chamber, FEDERCITRUS, meanwhile
said it was confident the deal could get back on track.
"This is news that we were not expecting and that is not
good for our sector," FEDERCITRUS President Jose Carbonell said.
"The quantity of lemons that we are trying to send to the
United States is relatively small compared with the size of the
U.S. agricultural economy," he said. "On top of that, Argentina
has historically run a trade deficit with the United States. We
are sure the deal will be reactivated once the 60 days end."
Argentina's agriculture minister told local media that the
government will address the lemon deal suspension by way of the
foreign ministry and Argentina's ambassador in Washington.
Argentina's top lemon exporting company San Miguel,
whose shares slid on Monday, had no comment on the stay.
The U.S. ban on Argentine lemons started in 2001 amid
concerns from citrus farmers in California that the Argentine
fruit carried diseases. The USDA said last month it had reviewed
pest risks and decided lemons could be safely imported from
northwest Argentina under a system of safeguards.
It was exactly the kind of deal that President Mauricio
Macri, elected in late 2015 on a pro-trade platform, hopes to
clinch as he tries to increase investment and pull Latin
America's No. 3 economy out of recession.
(Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Luc Cohen;
additional reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)