WASHINGTON, April 18 The United States on
W ednesday said Argentina's plan to nationalize leading energy
company YPF was a "negative development" that could hurt the
Latin American country's economy and investment climate.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the United States
was very concerned about Argentina's bid to seize the company,
controlled by Spanish energy group Repsol, and had raised its
concerns with the highest levels of the Argentine government.
"Frankly, the more we look at this we view it as a negative
development," Toner told a news briefing.
"These kinds of actions against foreign investors can
ultimately have an adverse effect on the Argentine economy and
could further dampen the investment climate in Argentina."
Plans by Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to seize
YPF, the country's biggest oil company, have incensed Spain and
sparked international criticism, although the move has been
widely welcomed at home.
Spain is due to consider its next steps at a cabinet meeting
on Friday. But it appeared to have limited leverage over
Argentina, which has proven impervious to pressure in the past.
Toner said the United States believed moves such as
nationalization could have a negative impact on the broader
investment climate.
"We would just urge Argentina to normalize its relationship
with the international financial and investment community,"
Toner said.
YPF has been under pressure from Fernandez' center-left
government to boost oil production, and its share price has
plunged in recent months on speculation about a state takeover.