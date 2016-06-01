BUENOS AIRES, June 1 An Argentine judge said on
Wednesday he had ordered electricity companies not to cut
services to consumers who fail to pay sharply increased bills,
the latest of several judicial decisions that may endanger
President Mauricio Macri's plan to help battle the fiscal
deficit with utility charges.
Macri took office in December vowing to put public accounts
in order amid high inflation and a peso devaluation of 26.5
percent shortly after he took office, in part by cutting
generous electricity, gas and water subsidies put in place by
the previous center-left government.
The increases, including some which raised prices by as much
as 1,000 percent, sparked public outrage and judicial decisions
like the one handed down by Luis Arias, a municipal judge in
Buenos Aires, the country's most populous province.
"In various provinces, in various rulings, they are adopting
the same decisions. Every time this position is being further
reinforced in Argentina's courts," Arias told local television
on Wednesday.
Arias said that public hearings should be held before such
extreme measures are taken, but excluded providers in the
capital Buenos Aires and its suburbs from the decision.
Companies are forbidden to cut off services even if
consumers fail to pay their higher bills, he ruled.
In a separate decision, a federal judge also in Buenos Aires
province said the government must hold public hearings on gas
price hikes, but declined to suspend the increases.
The energy and interior ministers met with provincial
representatives on Wednesday to discuss the price rises.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb;
Editing by Howard Goller)