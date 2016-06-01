BUENOS AIRES, June 1 An Argentine judge said on Wednesday he had ordered electricity companies not to cut services to consumers who fail to pay sharply increased bills, the latest of several judicial decisions that may endanger President Mauricio Macri's plan to help battle the fiscal deficit with utility charges.

Macri took office in December vowing to put public accounts in order amid high inflation and a peso devaluation of 26.5 percent shortly after he took office, in part by cutting generous electricity, gas and water subsidies put in place by the previous center-left government.

The increases, including some which raised prices by as much as 1,000 percent, sparked public outrage and judicial decisions like the one handed down by Luis Arias, a municipal judge in Buenos Aires, the country's most populous province.

"In various provinces, in various rulings, they are adopting the same decisions. Every time this position is being further reinforced in Argentina's courts," Arias told local television on Wednesday.

Arias said that public hearings should be held before such extreme measures are taken, but excluded providers in the capital Buenos Aires and its suburbs from the decision.

Companies are forbidden to cut off services even if consumers fail to pay their higher bills, he ruled.

In a separate decision, a federal judge also in Buenos Aires province said the government must hold public hearings on gas price hikes, but declined to suspend the increases.

The energy and interior ministers met with provincial representatives on Wednesday to discuss the price rises. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Howard Goller)